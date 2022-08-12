Outstanding media person 2018 | Abhimanyu Sharma gets J&K 'State award'

Veteran journalist, who earned his name in the profession at the state and national level with his integrity and excellence in his journalistic pursuits, has an experience of more than three decades to his credit in both electronic and print media.

He has remained associated with Dainik Jagran (J&K), one of the largest circulated Hindi dailies in India, as its distinguished J&K Editor and General Manager for over two decades. In a span of over three decades of his professional journalistic career, Abhimanyu has worked with major publishing houses of J&K including Kashmir Times, besides his successful foray in electronic media.