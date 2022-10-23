Over 21 kg heroin recovered from truck on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Udhampur, driver detained

Srinagar Oct 23: In a major drug recovery, police on Sunday recovered over 21 kg heroin from a truck on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in J&K's Udhampur district. The driver has been detained for further investigation.
As per a police spokesman, during vehicle checking at the naka at Zero Point Chenani, a truck bearing Registration No. PB08BT 9403, on way from Kashmir towards Udhampur driven by Kulwinder Singh S/o Jarnail Singh R/o Nawansher, Punjab was intercepted. During checking, 18 packets of Heroin weighing around 21.5 Kg (including packaging weight) was recovered, police said.
Driver of the truck has been detained and further questioning is going on, it added.