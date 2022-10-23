Over 21 kg heroin recovered from truck on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Udhampur, driver detained

As per a police spokesman, during vehicle checking at the naka at Zero Point Chenani, a truck bearing Registration No. PB08BT 9403, on way from Kashmir towards Udhampur driven by Kulwinder Singh S/o Jarnail Singh R/o Nawansher, Punjab was intercepted. During checking, 18 packets of Heroin weighing around 21.5 Kg (including packaging weight) was recovered, police said.