Over 50 unemployed youths detained during protest in Jammu

The protesting unemployed youth said they have been waiting for the last three years for the conduct of written tests but were surprised by the fresh advertisement notice.



It is grave injustice we have been waiting for the written examination and some of us have already crossed the age-limit now, one of the protesters said, as he was being whisked away by police.



The protesters said they would continue their protest for justice, requesting Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's intervention in saving their future.