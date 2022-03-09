Over Rs 150 Cr to be spent next year on Hr Edu infrastructure: Kansal

Jammu, Mar 9: Principal Secretary Higher Education Rohit Kansal Wednesday said that over Rs 150 crores had been planned to be spent on various infrastructural activities in higher education in the coming year.
Chairing a meeting at the civil secretariat to review the status of various components under Rashtriya Uchchtar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) Scheme, Kansal said these activities include not just upgradation of physical infrastructure but other activities like faculty development, research centres, and innovation hubs.
Reviewing the physical and financial status of projects of Jammu University under RUSA, he asked the varsity to furnish all the details of work done as well as fresh proposals under Rs 100 crore grants, besides directing them to submit the latest physical and financial activities to MD RUSA for further submitting it to Ministry of Education, Government of India (GoI).
Regarding the status of works at GCET Safapora, he directed Managing Director Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC) to submit a proposal of pending works or additional works for timely completion of the vital project in the higher education map of J&K.
About GCET Janglot, Kansal asked the concerned to pace up all the pending works at the earliest for subsequent hand over of the project by April ending this year.