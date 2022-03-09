Over Rs 150 Cr to be spent next year on Hr Edu infrastructure: Kansal

Chairing a meeting at the civil secretariat to review the status of various components under Rashtriya Uchchtar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) Scheme, Kansal said these activities include not just upgradation of physical infrastructure but other activities like faculty development, research centres, and innovation hubs.

Reviewing the physical and financial status of projects of Jammu University under RUSA, he asked the varsity to furnish all the details of work done as well as fresh proposals under Rs 100 crore grants, besides directing them to submit the latest physical and financial activities to MD RUSA for further submitting it to Ministry of Education, Government of India (GoI).