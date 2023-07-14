Over Rs 449 crore utilised on Jammu Smart City project

As many as 36 projects have been completed and the work on 34 projects remains in progress in Jammu municipal limits.

Jammu Smart City Limited in response to an RTI filed by MM Shuja has disclosed that they have utilized Rs 449.40 crores received under the smart city project that includes Rs 232.50 crore centre share, and Rs 241.51 crores under Union Territory share i.e., total Rs 474.01 crores. A total of 94.81 percent of funds has been utilized under project funds (Smart City).