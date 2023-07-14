Over Rs 449 crore utilised on Jammu Smart City project

Jammu, July 14: Aiming at an overall facelift of Jammu City, the Jammu Smart City has utilised Rs 449.40 crore funds as of May this year.
As many as 36 projects have been completed and the work on 34 projects remains in progress in Jammu municipal limits.
Jammu Smart City Limited in response to an RTI filed by MM Shuja has disclosed that they have utilized Rs 449.40 crores received under the smart city project that includes Rs 232.50 crore centre share, and Rs 241.51 crores under Union Territory share i.e., total Rs 474.01 crores. A total of 94.81 percent of funds has been utilized under project funds (Smart City).
Similarly, under A&OE funds, Rs 11.48 crores has been received as the central share and Rs 2.50 crore as J&K Govt share that makes Rs 13.98 crore total funds received under A&OC funds as on May 2023. Overall, Rs 243.98 crore was central share and Rs 244.01 crore was the J&K Government’s share in Smart City Project and A&OE funds. 100 percent of funds have been utilized in A&OE Funds.
As per the official details, the work on 36 projects has been completed under the Smart City Project in Jammu City. Among these completed work include integrated command and control centre, wayfinding signages, and vertical gardens (KC Chowk to Dogra Chowk), modernization of vendor zone at Narwal Mandi, Advertisement panels and dashboards displaying (VMDs) at intersections.
Similarly, it was disclosed that 34 works are still under progress. These works include tawi river front, and real estate development, 23 junction improvements, selection of service provider of supply, operation, and maintenance of 100 fully built AC electric buses.