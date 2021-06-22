‘Overwhelmed’, says health worker after LG mentions her name in radio address

Samba, June 22: It was the happiest moment of her life when, Nasreen Bibi, a Female Multipurpose Health Worker (FMPHW) of district Samba listened her name being mentioned by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during the latest episode of the radio programme 'Awaam Ki Awaaz'.

The episode aired on 20 June, was dedicated to the frontline workers and Covid warriors wherein Nasreen Bibi, a resident of Bari Brahmana working in the health and medical department for a long time now, also found a special mention.

Nasreen’s service during covid vaccination drive, and polio immunisation of young children and other door to door surveys, has made her a known face in the Purmandal zone.