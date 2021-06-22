‘Overwhelmed’, says health worker after LG mentions her name in radio address

Samba, June 22: It was the happiest moment of her life when, Nasreen Bibi, a Female Multipurpose Health Worker (FMPHW) of district Samba listened her name being mentioned by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during the latest episode of the radio programme 'Awaam Ki Awaaz'.
The episode aired on 20 June, was dedicated to the frontline workers and Covid warriors wherein Nasreen Bibi, a resident of Bari Brahmana working in the health and medical department for a long time now, also found a special mention.
Nasreen’s service during covid vaccination drive, and polio immunisation of young children and other door to door surveys, has made her a known face in the Purmandal zone.
Nasreen says she is overwhelmed by knowing that her services have been recognised by the highest office in J&K in LG during his address.
“It is my job to treat patients and for last one month my team is going door to door to achieve 100% covid vaccination saturation, ” she said.
The health worker said helping people had always been her passion saying in her leisure time, she likes to do social work within her locality as well.
During the Covid pandemic, particularly in the second wave, healthcare workers and doctors are working beyond the scheduled hours and its recognition by the high up in the government really gives pleasure and satisfaction, says Nasreen Bibi.
She said she has vaccinated more than ten thousand people since the Covid vaccination drive started in the UT.
“Last month alone, I vaccinated 3000 people in the door to door drive launched to cover the remaining population in the 45 year and above category,” she added.
Referring to speedy vaccination in her home district Samba, she said it was a matter of pride for being among top four districts of UT to cover 100% population in 45 year and above age group with Covid vaccination.
She said she does not want her family to get into trouble because of her.
Talking about the risk her job carries, Nasreen said she has instructed her family members to try to stay away from her at home.
"This becomes necessary after spending hours in the vicinity of the virus, ” she said.
