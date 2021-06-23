Oxygen supply to 14 COVID-19 patients at GMC Jammu snapped for nearly eight minutes on June 16, case registered

Srinagar June 23: Police have registered a case of “mischief to cause hurt or death” under IPC Section 440 after oxygen supply to 14 COVID-19 patients at an isolation ward at GMC Jammu was snapped for nearly eight minutes putting the patients’ lives at risk, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday.

As per the report, which quoted Assistant Executive Engineer (Mechanical Division) Rajiv Gupta, who is posted at the oxygen plant, the incident happened at 11:20 am on June 16 when the control valve of the cold oxygen plant feeding the isolation ward had been shut off causing panic among the patients.

In a police complaint lodged at GMC Police Post, Gupta said that some “unknown” persons “deliberately and mischievously shut off the control valve’’ at the oxygen plant.