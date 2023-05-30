Jammu
Padamashree Dr Ved Kumari Ghai passes away
Jammu, May 30: Padmashree Dr. Ved Kumari Ghai, Tuesday breathed her last following prolonged illness here at her residence at house number 1 East Ext-D Sainik Colony near Heritage School, Jammu.
She will be cremated tomorrow at 10 am at Channi Himat cremation ground Jammu. She is survived by her husband, Dr Ram Pratap, Bhavana and Virbhanu (daughter-in-law and son respectively), Dr. Richa and Dr. Pawan Arora (daughter and son-in-law respectively), and Nikita, Nikhil, Ojas, and Maanas (grandchildren).
Ved Kumari Ghai was a Sanskrit scholar from Jammu City. She was head of the Sanskrit Department at Jammu University.