Padegi Beti to Badhegi Beti | Educational symposium held

Reasi, Oct 7: Government Middle School Thakrkot, in collaboration with the Sankalp Saptah initiative, hosted an educational symposium today, with the aim of reshaping the narrative from "Padegi Beti to Badhegi Beti.
" This event, held at the Aspirational Block in Thakrkot, brought together students, educators, government officials, and prominent citizens, all sharing a commitment to the advancement of girls and women in society.
The symposium featured a range of activities, including a painting competition, a digital literacy program, essay writing, and a spirited debate centered on the theme of "Padegi Beti to Badhegi Beti." These activities provided students with opportunities to express their views on the importance of education, healthcare, and gender equality, with a particular focus on women's nutrition during pregnancy, regular antenatal check-ups, institutional deliveries, and infant immunization.