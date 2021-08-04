Padma Shri awardee Dogri writer Padma Sachdev passes away

Jammu, Aug 4: Noted author and Padma Shri awardee Padma Sachdev, the first modern woman poet of Dogri language, passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, an official of the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages said here.

Sachdev (81), who was born in Purmandal area of Jammu in 1940 in the house of Sanskrit Scholar Prof Jai Dev Badu, was hospitalised after she developed some complications on Tuesday evening, the official told PTI.

She authored many books in Dogri and Hindi, and her poetry collections, including 'Meri Kavita Mere Geet', won her the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1971. She received the Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award, in 2001 and was awarded the Kabir Samman for poetry for 2007-08 by the Madhya Pradesh government.