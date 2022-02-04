Padma Shri Varma calls on DGP
Jammu

Jammu, Feb 4: Padma Shri S P Varma, President Gandhi Global Family

J&K called on Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh here Friday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the DGP complimented the Padma awardee for his social services and for making exemplary contributions by spreading the message of peace in J&K.

Varma presented the autobiography of the Mahatma Gandhi in Hindi and Urdu to the DGP. He hailed the role of J&K Police in restoring peace in J&K.

