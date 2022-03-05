PAGD group of retired, tired people: Tarun Chugh

Srinagar, Mar 5:BhartiyaJanta Party (BJP) National General Secretary and incharge Jammu and Kashmir, TarunChugh Saturday said that the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was a group of retired and tired people with a perverted mindset.
Chugh said that the PAGD leaders had retired and had a “perverted mindset” as they had always played with the emotions of the people of J&K.
He said that BJP had a record of every development that took place in the BJP’s tenure and whenever PAGD wants they could provide them the data.
“I will like to ask PAGD to issue a white paper on their tenures of the last three decades during which they ruled Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
Chugh said that if they think violence was happening now then they should look back at their tenures and see the graph of killings that took place in their time and compare it with the graph of BJP’s tenure.
“We provided free health insurance scheme to people of J&K. We provided them ration through ration cards. We built road infrastructure in J&K. We made J&K terrorism free,” he said.
Chugh said that during their tenure Pakistani flag was flying everywhere in J&K and in BJP’s time, the Indian flag was flying everywhere.
“They gave stones, AK-47, and grenades to Kashmiri youth. We gave jobs, computers, and education. Today’s youth are becoming doctors, engineers, and IAS officers. Then they used to become Mujahideen. Abdullahs and Muftis should present a report card of their tenures,” he said.
About holding elections in J&K, Chugh said, “The delimitation process is going on in J&K. Elections will be held soon after the delimitation process is completed.”