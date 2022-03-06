PAGD owes answers for mayhem, miseries they brought to J&K: Rana

A statement of BJP issued here said that addressing a gathering in Panchayat Baran of block Bhalwal along with BJP J&K Vice President Sham Lal Sharma, Rana said that their selective politicking had hurt the Kashmir psyche more than unrest unleashed by proxies from the neighbouring country. Rana blamed the opportunist constituents for adding to the mayhem and miseries across Kashmir during their misrule, laying trails of agonies. Without naming PAGD, he said that the convergence of divergent political actors was not in the public interest but to secure the self-interest. "Otherwise, the public memory is not that short to forget the contradictions within the major partners. The choicest invectives like ‘Gandi Nali Ke Keede’ for the Congress, then led by Mufti Muhammed Sayeed, are still echoing in Kashmir " Rana said. "The amalgam partners have exploited the people of the Valley more than discriminating the Jammu region." Referring to the peace and calm prevailing in Kashmir for the past three years, he said calls for bandhs and acts of stone pelting had now become the horror of the past."This is because of the sagacious handling of the situation by the administration and realisation dawning on the people of the Valley," Rana said, adding the semblance of normalcy was hurting the exploitative politicians the most because it does not fit in with their sinister scheme of things. "The people of Kashmir who are traditionally secular and peace loving by conviction now understand the difference in the governance and significance of peace," he said.