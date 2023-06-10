Pak aircraft-shaped balloon seized in Hiranagar

As per the sources, the ‘PIA emirates’ – Pakistani aircraft shaped balloon was found from the open fields at Hiranagar area by the locals near the International Border area.

The locals informed the nearby police. Accordingly, the Hiranagar police team also swung into action, and they seized the balloon for further investigation purposes. Pertinently, such balloons were also seized in the past in the border areas by the police following the alertness of the border population. The police also launched searches in the border villages as a precautionary measure.