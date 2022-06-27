Pak 'intruder' shot dead along IB in Jammu: BSF
Jammu, June 27: The Border Security Force (BSF) troops Monday claimed to have shot dead a Pakistani "intruder" along the International Border in RS Pura area.
A BSF spokesperson said that the alert troops noticed a suspicious movement at about 1210 hours across the fence in the general area of Border out Post (BoP) Baquarpur.
“Our domination party at night noticed a person coming from Pak side aggressively towards the fence with an intention to cross the fence. The troops challenged him to stop but he paid no attention to it and continued his movement towards the fence,” he said.
“The troops were left with no option. Therefore, our troops fired three rounds on the intruder due to which he fell down immediately ahead of fencing,” added the spokesman.
He said the body was recovered early today morning by a search party very close to the fence. As per the spokesman, nothing incriminating has been found from the Pakistan national. The body has been handed over to the local police for legal formalities in RS Pura.