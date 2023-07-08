Panchayat elections | Large-scale violence reveals 'Jungle-Raj' in Bengal: Tarun Chugh

In a statement issued to the press, he said that the situation in Bengal was very grave as Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government had dismally failed in maintaining law and order during Panchayat elections.

Chugh said, "Reports of such large-scale violence, arson, looting and killings on the day of Panchayat elections today are indicative of the fact that Mamata Banerjee-government has completely failed in conducting (Panchayat) elections in Bengal in a peaceful and democratic manner. The law and order situation is worrisome."