Panchayat elections | Large-scale violence reveals 'Jungle-Raj' in Bengal: Tarun Chugh

Jammu, July 8: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh Saturday alleged that the large-scale violent incidents in Panchayat elections had revealed the 'Jungle Raj' unleashed by Mamata Banerjee in Bengal under her rule.
In a statement issued to the press, he said that the situation in Bengal was very grave as Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government had dismally failed in maintaining law and order during Panchayat elections.
Chugh said, "Reports of such large-scale violence, arson, looting and killings on the day of Panchayat elections today are indicative of the fact that Mamata Banerjee-government has completely failed in conducting (Panchayat) elections in Bengal in a peaceful and democratic manner. The law and order situation is worrisome."
He said that the incidents of violence, arson, killings and looting at such a massive scale were occurring in the state. "Polling centres are being attacked. A scenario of Jungle Raj is prevailing across Bengal," Chugh alleged.
BJP national general secretary said that the State Election Commission (SEC) had sought help from central security agencies to ensure safe and peaceful conduct of elections.