Pandits stage protest in Jammu demanding relocation of PM package employees from Kashmir

The protesters assembled under the banner of the newly-formed Kashmiri Pandits United Front (KPUF) in front of the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh, near the Tawi bridge in the heart of Jammu, raising slogans against the Jammu and Kashmir administration and demanding security to the community members serving in the valley under the prime minister's package.

"We have come here to support the protesting prime minister's package employees who are demanding their relocation till the situation improves in the valley," KPUF convenor Satish Kissu, a retired government officer, said.