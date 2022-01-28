Panel constituted for promotion of commercial floriculture in J&K

Jammu, Jan 28: The General Administration Department (GAD) Friday constituted a panel for promotion of commercial Floriculture in Jammu and Kashmir.
As per the order, sanction has been accorded to the constitution of a committee, comprising of 11 officials headed by Principal Secretary, Agriculture, Production, and Farmer’s Welfare Department, for drafting a proposal and action plan for promotion of commercial floriculture in view of the various parameters like climatic conditions, geographical location, suitability of crops in J&K.
The committee comprised Commissioner Secretary, Floriculture, Parks, and Garden Department, Director General, Horticulture Kashmir (Nodal Officer, Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture), Director Agriculture (Nodal Officer Mission Director RKVY), Kashmir Director Floriculture Kashmir, Director Floriculture, Jammu, Extension Officer, SKUAST, Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy Director Floriculture (Central), Directorate of Floriculture, Kashmir, Deputy Director (In-charge Nodal Officer CSS) Directorate of Floriculture, Kashmir, Deputy Director (In-charge Nodal Officer CSS) Directorate of Horticulture, Jammu, and an expert in the commercial Floriculture to be empanelled by the Floriculture, Parks and Garden Department as per requirement as members in the committee.
This committee should submit a proposal and action plan within 30 days to the Government, reads the order.