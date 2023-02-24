Panel reconstituted to ensure transparent bidding process for JKCL disinvestment

Managing Director, J&K Cements Limited will be its member secretary. Administrative Secretaries of PW(R&B); Power Development and Jal Shakti Departments besides PCCF/Chief Wildlife Warden; Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner concerned; Vice Chairman or CEO Development Authority concerned and Director General (Budget) Finance Department will be the special invitees. As per the terms of reference of the Committee, it will identify the model for disinvestment of the J&K Cement Limited; approve the process, including through a RFP (Request For Proposal) for hiring the Transaction Advisor, and associated third-party experts, such as the Legal Advisor and Asset Valuer, if necessary.