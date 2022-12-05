Panel to examine CSR, Employees Conduct Rules

Jammu, Dec 5: The government on Monday constituted a committee to examine and recommend the updation or revision of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Regulations (CSR), the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules, 1956 and the Jammu and Kashmir Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971 on the pattern of corresponding rules or regulations of Government of India.
The panel will have the Administrative Secretary, General Administration Department as its chairman while the Administrative Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and Secretary (Law), General Administration Department will be its members. Director General (Codes), Finance Department will be its member secretary.
“The Committee may co-opt any member or expert, as may be required and shall submit its report within a period of one month from the date of issuance of this order,” read an order issued by GAD secretary Dr Piyush Singla.