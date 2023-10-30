Panel to review progress of Distt Mineral Foundation Trust Funds in J&K

The panel, constituted on Monday, has been mandated to review that DMFT funds have been utilized in the districts in accordance with statutory guidelines, rules and regulations.

Administrative Secretary, Mining department will be its chairperson and Director Finance, Mining department will be its member secretary.

Director, Geology & Mining, J&K; a representative each of Finance: Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Revenue department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary in each case) will be its members.