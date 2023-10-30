Panel to review progress of Distt Mineral Foundation Trust Funds in J&K

Jammu, Oct 30: A six-member Union Territory Level Governing Committee will review and assess the progress of District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) Funds in Jammu and Kashmir.
The panel, constituted on Monday, has been mandated to review that DMFT funds have been utilized in the districts in accordance with statutory guidelines, rules and regulations.
Administrative Secretary, Mining department will be its chairperson and Director Finance, Mining department will be its member secretary.
Director, Geology & Mining, J&K; a representative each of Finance: Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Revenue department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary in each case) will be its members.
As per terms of reference, the committee will provide oversight by examining the strategies and initiatives undertaken at district level to harness DMFT funds for the welfare and development of mining affected areas and communities.
It will also continuously assess the progress made in the projects and programmes taken up under DMFT and facilitate cooperation among various stakeholders including government departments; mining block holders and local communities to enhance the effectiveness of DMFT initiatives.
The committee will meet twice a year for reviewing progress of DMFT and setting agenda and roadmap for District Level Committees.