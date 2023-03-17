Panels to verify service records of employees on JKHRMS

Jammu, Mar 17: The government Friday constituted committees at Administrative Department level and District and Directorate level "for verifying the service records in respect of employees in whose cases initial appointment orders are available, albeit, the promotion orders are not available."
Administrative Departmental level committee will comprise Special Secretary or Additional Secretary as chairman while Director, Finance/FA &CAO and Nodal Officer JK-HRMS will be its members. The District or Directorate level committee will have Deputy Commissioner/Head of the department concerned as its chairman while Director, Finance /FA&CAO/Accounts Officer and an officer not below the rank of Deputy Secretary will be its members.
As per the terms of reference, the committees will verify the promotions of the employees in accordance with their entries recorded in service books vis-a-vis their promotion orders and other service records available with the Department or Directorates.
The committees will furnish the report along with its recommendations to the Administrative Department on case to case basis, with explicit reasons, where discrepancy with respect to promotions is observed.
“Salaries shall be drawn only after the approval of the concerned Administrative Secretary, in respect of only those employees whose initial appointment orders are available and promotions are in order,” the order specified.