Panthers party chief Prof Bhim Singh passes away at 80

Srinagar May 31: National Panthers Party Chief Prof Bhim Singh passed away on Tuesday at his residence in Jammu after a prolonged illness, officials said. He was 80.
Officials at GMC Jammu told Greater Kashmir that Singh was brought dead at the hospital around 8:45 am this morning. The NPP chief was not keeping well for the last several months. BJP leader Devender Singh Rana condoled Singh's demise in a Twitter post.
"In the sad demise of Prof Bhim Singh ji J&K has lost a prominent political figure who always raised the voice of the people of J&K in all foras . A firebrand leader who came from a remote village in Ramnagar evolved himself with global exposure and understanding, " Rana wrote.
Born in August, 1941 in Ramnagar area of the erstwhile princely state of J&K, Singh founded the Panthers Party in 1982, along with his wife Jay Mala. He remained the party chairman for 30 years, until 2012 when he nominated his nephew Harsh Dev Singh in his place. He made a return to active leadership last year, when he was elected president of Panthers Party.