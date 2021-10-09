Panun Kashmir holds candlelight protest in Jammu

The members of Panun Kashmir demanded a security arrangement for the minorities and non-locals in Kashmir.

“The government should take into confidence all the communities including the representatives of Kashmiri Pandits about the resettlement package of Kashmiri Pandits and it should be re-framed,” said a Kashmiri Pandit protester.

The Kashmiri Pandit protesters said that the people who targeted the minorities in Kashmir should be given exemplary punishment.

They demanded security arrangements be reviewed so that adequate security was provided to the minorities.

He said that the killings were an attempt to create a situation like the 1990s.