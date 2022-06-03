Parade College must get University status in 2 years: Rohit Kansal

Speaking on the occasion, Kansal complimented the college management for establishment of an updated facility exclusively for music which will give new dimensions to the world of music here. He appreciated and highlighted contribution of prominent musicians of J&K in enriching the music of the nation and the world as well. He expressed his appreciation for the College being obe of three colleges in J&K with an autonomous status. He expressed the hope that the college would be a mentor for other colleges and would lead the way in teaching, research and skill enhancement. He mentioned that under the National Education Policy, multidisciplinary and flexibility were important components.