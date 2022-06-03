Parade College must get University status in 2 years: Rohit Kansal

Jammu, June 3: The Govt College for Women Parade must strive to acquire University status in the next two years under the guidelines unveiled by the National Education Policy 2020, This was announced by the Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, Rohit Kansal today. He was at the college to inaugurate the updated state of the art music block in Government College for Women, Parade Ground, Jammu.
The updated block houses state of the art recording and editing studio, a spacious practice hall, a skill lab, a research centre and classrooms. The facility shall be used by the students and faculty of the college as well as the faculty of spoke colleges since the music department of GCW Parade Ground also serves as hub for research in music.
Speaking on the occasion, Kansal complimented the college management for establishment of an updated facility exclusively for music which will give new dimensions to the world of music here. He appreciated and highlighted contribution of prominent musicians of J&K in enriching the music of the nation and the world as well. He expressed his appreciation for the College being obe of three colleges in J&K with an autonomous status. He expressed the hope that the college would be a mentor for other colleges and would lead the way in teaching, research and skill enhancement. He mentioned that under the National Education Policy, multidisciplinary and flexibility were important components.