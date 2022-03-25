Parmar posted as Principal Secy I&FC Deptt

Jammu, Mar 25: J&K government on Friday posted senior IAS officer Ashok Kumar Parmar as Principal Secretary to the Government, Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department.
Through a separate order, the GAD also ordered the transfer and posting of one JKAS officer and gave additional charge to another.
“In the interest of administration, Ashok Kumar Parmar, IAS (AGMUT:1992), is hereby posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Irrigation and Flood Control Department. He shall also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Mining Department,” read a notification issued by GAD.
Through a separate order, the government transferred and posted one JKAS officer.
As per order, in the interest of administration, Asgar Hussain, JKAS, Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Home Department, with immediate effect. “Further, Mohammad Shahid Saleem Dar, JKAS, Managing Director, J&K Housing Board, shall hold the charge of the post of Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” the GAD order read.