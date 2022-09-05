Jammu, Sep 5: Additional Chief Secretary Finance Department, Vivek Bharadwaj today attended the Passing Out Parade of SIs appointed at the State Taxes Department under Prime Minister’s Special Package Excise and Taxation Training Institute Nagrota here.

245 such Sub-Inspectors, comprising 81 girls and 164 boys, successfully completed three-month course and got the roll of completion along with 2 stars on their uniform as per their rank.