Patnitop Development Authority | Div Com calls for early notification of master plan under revision

The CEO of the Patnitop Development Authority provided a comprehensive update during the meeting. This included an overview of the Authority’s functions, its jurisdictions, and the villages proposed under revision of the Master Plan of PDA. Furthermore, the CEO reported on the progress made in the preparation of the Master Plan under revision.

The revision of existing Master Plan by CEPT University of Ahmedabad, and a draft was released for public review and feedback from locals, stakeholders others. However, it was noted that town planning organization had raised some objections, necessitating further discussion and resolution.