Patnitop Development Authority | Div Com calls for early notification of master plan under revision

Jammu, Oct 14: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, on Saturday chaired a significant meeting to oversee the progress on the revision of master plan of the Patnitop Development Authority (PDA) and related issues.
During the meeting, concerned officers and stakeholders discussed various aspects of the plan and its impact on the region.
The meeting was attended by Vivekanand Rai, Director Tourism Jammu , Shiv Kumar Gupta, VC JDA (Chief Town Planner, Jammu Addl. Charge), Sachin Dev Singh, Additional Secretary, Tourism Department, Sher Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Patnitop Development Authority, besides Director CEPT University and other concerned officers of Town Planning Organization.
The CEO of the Patnitop Development Authority provided a comprehensive update during the meeting. This included an overview of the Authority’s functions, its jurisdictions, and the villages proposed under revision of the Master Plan of PDA. Furthermore, the CEO reported on the progress made in the preparation of the Master Plan under revision.
The revision of existing Master Plan by CEPT University of Ahmedabad, and a draft was released for public review and feedback from locals, stakeholders others. However, it was noted that town planning organization had raised some objections, necessitating further discussion and resolution.
In response to these objections, the Divisional Commissioner directed the Town Planning Organization to submit optimum/specific observations within a period of 15 days. The CEO of PDA was also tasked with coordinating with town planning organization, Jammu and CEPT to address the same in Master Plan which is under revision.
Divisional Commissioner stressed on the need for a time-bound notification of the final revised Master Plan. This step is crucial for the timely implementation of the plan on the ground, which is expected to alleviate challenges related to building permissions.
The Div Com empathized with the difficulties that people face when seeking building permissions for construction of their homes. He highlighted the importance of expeditious completion of the plan to ensure that individuals do not face inconvenience.
Later, in a separate meeting, the Divisional Commissioner also reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Navratra festival in Basohli.