Patwar Association holds protest to seek promotions in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 10: All J&K Patwar Association today organised a protest demonstration seeking release of grade pay and to conduct pending DPC.
The revenue officials, Patwaris gathered here and staged a sit-in support of their long pending demands.
They said that the government had agreed to release their pending grade pay but the file was rejected by the officials compelling them to come on the roads.
Meanwhile, they said that the girdawars were promoted but they were not given placements despite lapse of time.
They said that the government should also address their concern with regard to the DPC.
'If the government did not accept our demands, we will discuss them and accordingly chalk out the future course of action,' said the protesters.