Patwari arrested for accepting Rs 30,000 as bribe

Jammu, Jan 11: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Jammu Wednesday trapped and arrested Darbinder Singh, Patwari, Halqa Rasli Gandhera, Basantgarh, Udhampur for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 30,000 for issuance of Fard.
“Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint wherein the complainant alleged that he wanted to sell his piece of land and the concerned Patwari, Halqa Rasli Gandheran, Udhampur namely Darbinder Singh was demanding bribe of Rs 50,000 for issuance of Fard,” an ACB spokesperson said.
“On receipt of the complaint, a case FIR No.01/2023 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 was registered in Police Station ACB Udhampur and investigation was taken up. During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted." "The team caught the accused officer Darbinder Singh along with his driver while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 in presence of independent witnesses,” he said.
Both of them were arrested on spot after completing necessary legal formalities. The bribe amount was also recovered in the presence of the independent witnesses while further investigation of the case was going on, spokesperson said.