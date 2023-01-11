Patwari arrested for accepting Rs 30,000 as bribe

“On receipt of the complaint, a case FIR No.01/2023 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 was registered in Police Station ACB Udhampur and investigation was taken up. During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted." "The team caught the accused officer Darbinder Singh along with his driver while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 in presence of independent witnesses,” he said.