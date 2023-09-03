PCC holds function in Jammu

PCC Chief said, “ We extensively dealt with emerging political scenario in the Jammu and Kashmir, where Congress party is fast emerging as the only choice of people because of its progressive policies, democratic and secular values being strengthened by the party. He said that secularism is the strength of Indian nation and only Congress can lead the JKUT and the entire nation to the path of peace, progress and prosperity by strengthening secular fabric of this country.”He said that there is anger among people against BJP who has played with the sentiments of the people who voted them to power. “People are not happy with their policies and the government has proved to be a failure. We have taken to the streets against governance deficit, lack of development and failure of the government to deliver on the promises made to the people of the Jammu and Kashmir,”PCC chief said. PCC Working President Raman Bhalla said that Congress has emerged a vibrant force in all regions of the state and the joining of more and more important leaders from political parties that Congress would win with thumping majority in forthcoming ULB elections. Stating that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, he asserted that there is no place for politics of exploitation and negative politics, as people of the JKUT appreciate and participate in the great democracy of this great nation.