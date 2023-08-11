PDD employee dies due to electrocution

Jammu, Aug 11: An employee of PDD today died due to electrocution at New Rehari area.
The deceased was identified as Hem Raj, resident of Bajalta in Jammu district.
The locals said that the electric pole outside their residence in New Rehari caught fire early this morning.
“We informed the concerned department, and accordingly, a lineman came to do repair work. However, he allegedly got an electric shock, and lost his life. The electric pole had melted due to the electric spark,” the locals said.
His body was shifted to the hospital for legal formalities. Further investigation is in progress.