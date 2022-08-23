Jammu

PDP misleading people over voting rights to non-locals in J&K: Ashish Sood

Sood said that giving voting rights to non-locals posted in J&K for some time now was as per law which had " closed the back door for PDP".
Srinagar, Aug 21: Senior J&K BJP leader, Ashish Sood accused the PDP of misleading the people of Kashmir over voting rights to non-locals in the UT.

In an interview to news channel ABP Live, Sood said the PDP "represents fringe in J&K and wants to appease the Jamati Islami and for its vote bank".

Over the PDP President Mehbooba Mufti's allegations of trying to win the elections in J&K " through the back door ", Sood said that giving voting rights to non-locals posted in J&K for some time now was as per law which had " closed the back door for PDP". "The voting rights have been restored to them thanks to abrogation of Article 370 otherwise deprived by traditional parties, " he said.

Sood said giving voting rights to non-locals was not new and it was a common practice outside. Over the opposition's united front against the BJP, Sood said, "It is not about issues, the problem of the opposition is Narendra Modi," he said.

