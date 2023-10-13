PDP, NC, Congress looted J&K: Kavinder Gupta

According to a press note he was addressing a party function here. PDP Kathua President along with team, including Presidents of SC, ST, Mahila, Youth, and Labour wings and hundreds of their supporters joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at party headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Kavinder Gupta, while welcoming the new entrants, said that the parties like PDP has nothing except bluff to offer to the masses. He said that these parties looted the resources of J&K and devastated the socio-economic structure of the erstwhile state pushing the youth into the state of total dismay and dark. He said that the BJP has kept progressing with its agenda of nation-building and perfect synchronization between its words and actions.” By taking decisive actions to help every person from every region and every community, we have delivered on what we promised,” Kavinder said. Another BJP leader , Abhijeet Jasrotia said that the Modi government has framed its policies with a vision to give the maximum benefits to the underprivileged and the neglected sections of the society, while making the nation strong on national and international fronts. These developments, he said, have forced the prominent people to join the BJP in large numbers. Ranjodh Nalwa said that the public is fed up with the misgovernance of the parties like PDP, NC, and Congress and are looking towards the BJP with hopes of a bright future for young generations and development oriented government.