PDP, NC misleading Gujjars, Bakerwals on reservation: Rana

Rana lauded the central leadership for having designed the reservation for the Paharis acceding their long standing demand in such a pragmatic manner that while the Paharis get their due the Gujjar and Bakerwals do not lose even a bit of their share of reservation whether it is in the employment or it is in admissions to educational institutions. He said since no change in the reservation quota of the Gujjar and Bakerwal community is happening due to the reservation being given to Paharis, the community should not get misled by elements who are stoking controversy where none exists just to make their political ends meet.

Rana said BJP believes in equitably empowering all in J&K irrespective of caste, creed , religion, language and region and creating an inclusive J&K in which all get their due share and none is deprived of his share.