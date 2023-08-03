PDP, NC misleading Gujjars, Bakerwals on reservation: Rana
Jammu, Aug 3: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Raina today dispelled the apprehensions of Gujjar and Bakerwal community about losing their share in reservations in the wake of a legislation brought in the Lok Sabha for conferring Scheduled Tribe status to Pahari communities of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that after the assurance of Home Minister Amit Shah to the Gujjar Bakerwal community that not an iota of their share of reservation in jobs and educational institutions will be touched, there should not be a shred of doubt in any body’s mind.
“While the Gujjar leadership is convinced about the intentions of the BJP government, some rejected political parties are sinisterly attempting to mislead the youth of the community,”Devender Rana said in an interaction with a deputation of Gujjar and Bakerwal Communities from various areas, who called on him here this afternoon.
Rana lauded the central leadership for having designed the reservation for the Paharis acceding their long standing demand in such a pragmatic manner that while the Paharis get their due the Gujjar and Bakerwals do not lose even a bit of their share of reservation whether it is in the employment or it is in admissions to educational institutions. He said since no change in the reservation quota of the Gujjar and Bakerwal community is happening due to the reservation being given to Paharis, the community should not get misled by elements who are stoking controversy where none exists just to make their political ends meet.
Rana said BJP believes in equitably empowering all in J&K irrespective of caste, creed , religion, language and region and creating an inclusive J&K in which all get their due share and none is deprived of his share.
He cautioned the PDP and National Conference against misleading the communities and bringing them face to face for their vested interest. These parties have already caused a huge dent to the inclusiveness of Jammu and Kashmir by indulging in divisive and dubious politics over the years, as a consequence of which their base is reduced just to 2 or 3 per cent vote share, he added.