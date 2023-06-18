Peace on borders ensured economic progress: Khatana

Nowshera (Rajouri), June 17: BJP MP RajyaSabha Engineer Gulam Ali Khatana Saturday said that peace on borders resulted in economic progress in the border areas and people were reaping the benefits by leading a peaceful life and indulging in daily chores without any fear.

He said that peace on borders was ensured by the tireless efforts of the Prime Minister NarendraModi who shunned the policies of appeasement.