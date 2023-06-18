Peace on borders ensured economic progress: Khatana

Nowshera (Rajouri), June 17: BJP MP RajyaSabha Engineer Gulam Ali Khatana Saturday said that peace on borders resulted in economic progress in the border areas and people were reaping the benefits by leading a peaceful life and indulging in daily chores without any fear.
He said that peace on borders was ensured by the tireless efforts of the Prime Minister NarendraModi who shunned the policies of appeasement.
Addressing various programmes including beneficiary Sammelans, Sampark Se Samarthan and BJP party leaders at Dabbar Seri, Lam, BakoriBudhal in Rajouri border district as part of “9 SaalBemisaal” on completion of nine years of Modi government, MP Gulam Ali said that that people living on borders lived a life under fear of shelling, terrorist violence, firing from across the border but the Prime Minister NarendraModi ensured that cross border shelling and firing ended and people lived in peace. He said that on the other hand the Modi government launched major economic initiatives, road and rail connectivity besides AtmaNirbhar Bharat, Make in India, Start up initiatives which gave a boost to economic activity and job creation in the country.