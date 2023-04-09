Peace returning to Kashmir valley: MP Khatana

Jammu, Apr 9: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MP Rajya Sabha Engineer Gulam Ali Khatana Sunday said that peace was returning to Kashmir valley and developmental activities were picking up under the present regime.
Addressing an impressive gathering in Srinagar, MP claimed that abrogation of Art 370 devastated the dynasts while common citizens were reaping the benefits of peace and development under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He alleged that dynastic parties befooled the common man for the last seven decades in the name of region and religion and looted the precious resources of the state but under the present dispensation, accountability and transparency were the key words.
MP Khatana said that the corrupt and the dynasts were on the run but the law of the land would ultimately catch up with them. He claimed that during the past three years of the central rule, hartal calendars, protests, voices supporting separatism had become things of the past and common people were coming out in support of the people-oriented policies of the BJP-led central government.
He said that Congress, NC, PDP exploited people’s sentiments while doing nothing on the ground. He said, ‘If one sees the wealth amassed by a chosen few families in Kashmir, one can well imagine how much they have looted the common masses.”
MP Khatana said that a former Prime Minister, himself, had publicly admitted that out of Rs 100 sent for developmental works only Rs 10 were spent on ground. “But the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that Rs 100 sent for people are directly credited to their account or the accounts of PRIs or Municipal committees,” he said.