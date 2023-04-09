Peace returning to Kashmir valley: MP Khatana

Addressing an impressive gathering in Srinagar, MP claimed that abrogation of Art 370 devastated the dynasts while common citizens were reaping the benefits of peace and development under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He alleged that dynastic parties befooled the common man for the last seven decades in the name of region and religion and looted the precious resources of the state but under the present dispensation, accountability and transparency were the key words.

MP Khatana said that the corrupt and the dynasts were on the run but the law of the land would ultimately catch up with them. He claimed that during the past three years of the central rule, hartal calendars, protests, voices supporting separatism had become things of the past and common people were coming out in support of the people-oriented policies of the BJP-led central government.