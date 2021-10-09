Pending transferable GPF balances | Finance deptt extends cut-off date for settlement

Now, all such pending transferable balances will be transferred by December 31, 2021. Earlier the cut-off date was July 31, 2021.

The Fund offices will submit certificates to this effect on January 1, 2022.

Financial Commissioner, (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance department Atal Dulloo in a circular, stated that the Finance department implemented e-transfer procedure of balances of subscribers of GP Fund w.e.f. April 1, 2021 vide government order No. 118-F of 2021 dated March 31, 2021.

“All transferable balances w.e.f April 1, 2021, are being transferred electronically via-Gen profit application. The cut-off date for settlement of pending transferable balances of subscribers through manual mode was July 31, 2021. However, it was observed that all the pending transferable balances pertaining to the period prior to April 1, 2021 could not be transferred due to different reasons,” Dulloo explained the reason for extension of cut-off date.

“Now, in view of this, it has been decided that all pending transferable balances pertaining to the period prior to April 1, 2021 shall be transferred by December 31, 2021 and certificate to this effect shall be submitted by all Fund offices on January 1, 2022,” Dulloo said.