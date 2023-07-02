People fed up with BJP’s deceptive politics: Harsh Dev

“Not only did the BJP government fail on the governance front but the law and order situation deteriorated to an all time low. The internal security became the biggest causality of BJP rule. The frequent attacks on security forces, political persons and innocent civilians had belied the tall claims of the government and shall continue to haunt the people for years to come,” Harsh further alleged.

He claimed that with unemployment having assumed alarming proportions, the educated unemployed youth suffered most heavily under the BJP regime. “While announcements for creation of two crore jobs every year were made by the central BJP leaders, the delivery on the ground was in inverse proportion to the articulation of the promise itself. Not only the country faced large-scale retrenchments in the private sector but the government failed to create and to fill up even the existing vacancies in the government sector,” he lamented. Describing the ‘Agnipath’ scheme as a cruel joke with the unemployed youth, he said that the simmering discontent amongst the educated youth posed a major challenge.