People fed up with BJP’s deceptive politics: Harsh Dev

Udhampur, July 2: Accusing the BJP at the centre and state of having belied the hopes and aspirations of the people of J&K, former minister and J&K president NPP Harsh Dev Singh Sunday said that time “had come to teach a lesson those who betrayed the voters by false narrative and deceptive slogans.”
He was addressing public meetings in Chapper and Pachound villages of Latti tehsil.
He alleged that while the slogans of “corruption free dispensation” and “Sabka saath, Sabka vikas” remained a distant mirage, the bold assertions of “Achhe Din” continued to remain mired in ambiguity. “The saffron rule witnessed uncontrolled inflation, steep rise in petrol and diesel prices, ever growing unemployment and demonetization which gave a stunning blow to the economy of the nation besides rattling the middle classes and lower income groups,” Harsh alleged. “The disenchantment of the masses with the saffron party has become more pronounced with each passing day. The people were fed up with BJP’s deceptive politics and its false promises and were eagerly waiting for a change,” he maintained.
“Not only did the BJP government fail on the governance front but the law and order situation deteriorated to an all time low. The internal security became the biggest causality of BJP rule. The frequent attacks on security forces, political persons and innocent civilians had belied the tall claims of the government and shall continue to haunt the people for years to come,” Harsh further alleged.
He claimed that with unemployment having assumed alarming proportions, the educated unemployed youth suffered most heavily under the BJP regime. “While announcements for creation of two crore jobs every year were made by the central BJP leaders, the delivery on the ground was in inverse proportion to the articulation of the promise itself. Not only the country faced large-scale retrenchments in the private sector but the government failed to create and to fill up even the existing vacancies in the government sector,” he lamented. Describing the ‘Agnipath’ scheme as a cruel joke with the unemployed youth, he said that the simmering discontent amongst the educated youth posed a major challenge.
Urging the people not to be misled by the deceptive sloganeering of BJP, Harsh said that the past nine years of saffron rule should serve as an eye opener for them wherein the people got nothing except false promises.
Manju Singh called upon the people to ruminate over their predicament and teach a lesson to those leaders who had filled their own coffers at public expense.