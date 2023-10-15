People in Jammu disapprove divisive politics: Manjit Singh

Jammu, Oct 15 : Apni Party Provincial President Jammu and Former Minister S Manjit Singh has said that the people have disapproved of the divisive politics by pinning their hopes with the Apni Party.
The former minister was speaking at a meeting at 43 ward number at Nanak Nagar which was organised by Provincial Secretary Transport Union, Davinder Singh Gill, and Monika Gill, women wing leader.
While speaking on the occasion, Manjit Singh lauded the Apni Party leaders who strengthened the party at the grass root level in the strong forts of BJP in Jammu and its adjoining areas.
"The people have pinned their hopes with the Apni Party because all other traditional political parties have deceived them after getting votes from the people of Jammu. These traditional political parties including the BJP, Congress Party, NC, and PDP were misleading to the people of Jammu and Kashmir with their divisive politics for the last seven decades. All these parties worked together and time to time formed the alliance Govt in the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir , " he said.
He further reminded that these parties and their leaders confined themselves when the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked. "It was the Apni Party's President Altaf Bukhari who came to the forefront and met the Govt of India to seek immediate redressal of issues faced by the people on Jammu and Kashmir. The people in J&K were left leaderless but the Apni Party played a positive role in helping the people of Jammu and Kashmir, " he said.