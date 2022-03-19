People of J&K can’t be divided: Altaf Bukhari

Addressing a Jammu Lawyers’ meet, Altaf Bukhari said, “The issues and aspirations of the people of both the regions are common and hence, the attempts to divide them will never succeed.”

The meet was organised by spokesperson of Apni Party and Senior Advocate Nirmal Kotwal, Vice President Legal Cell Apni Party, Adv Zulker Nain Sheikh and General Secretary Legal Cell Kuldeep Singh.