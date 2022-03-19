People of J&K can’t be divided: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu Mar 19: Apni Party President Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Saturday said that people of Jammu and Kashmir cannot be divided despite attempts to create hatred among the people of the two regions.
Addressing a Jammu Lawyers’ meet, Altaf Bukhari said, “The issues and aspirations of the people of both the regions are common and hence, the attempts to divide them will never succeed.”
The meet was organised by spokesperson of Apni Party and Senior Advocate Nirmal Kotwal, Vice President Legal Cell Apni Party, Adv Zulker Nain Sheikh and General Secretary Legal Cell Kuldeep Singh.
Bukhari stated that a section of people in Jammu celebrated the removal of Art 370 but gradually they too realised that their statehood status has been downgraded to Union Territory, unemployment has increased to historic level and the developmental activities have stopped.
“With absence of good governance, the people of Jammu also started raising their voice demanding restoration of statehood and democratic systems in J&K by holding assembly elections. The people are in distress and they have no hope,” he said.
As the people from both the regions share common feelings and equal sufferings, he said they got united which is not being appreciated.
“To hurt this unity, repeated attempts are being made to create a wedge between the two regions again which the Apni Party will not allow to happen,” he said, and added that his Party however will fight for the unity of J&K and restoration of democratic institutions. These institutions have weakened from the last three years in absence of an elected government,” he said addressing the Jammu Lawyers.