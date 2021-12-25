People of J&K headed towards poverty, maharajas' rule better than present govt: Azad

In a veiled attack at the BJP, Azad said the autocratic rule of the maharajas was far better than the current dispensation, which stopped the traditional practice of the biannual 'Darbar Move'.

Under the Darbar Move, the civil secretariat and other move offices used to function in Srinagar for six months of summer and in Jammu for the remaining six months of the year. It was initiated by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had on June 20 announced the end to the practice.

"I was always supportive of the Darbar Move. The maharajas gave us three things which were in the interest of the public of both Kashmir and Jammu regions, and one of them was the Darbar Move," Azad told reporters here.

He said the maharaja (Hari Singh) ensured protection of land and jobs from people who were not from the region.