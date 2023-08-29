People’s issues must be addressed in time bound manner: BJP

Kavinder Gupta said that all the people have their issues, which are related to their day-to-day problems, some societal and other developmental issues.” The people have little choice when it come to approach to a right person or the genuine office for the prompt disposal and hence it becomes the duty of the concerned person, especially the designated department official, to immediate provide relief to those who have approached the office with high hopes,” he said. He said that the BJP, as a public party, has built up a robust grievances redressal mechanism at the party headquarter, where people approach with their issues.

Kavinder pointed out that a directive has also been issued to the government departments by the LG administration not to keep pending the under process files more than seven days. He hailed the initiation of the mechanism and expressed hope that the people would get the desired relief in letter an in spirit.