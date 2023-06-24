Performance of banks reviewed in Samba

Samba, June 24: A meeting of District Level Review Committee/ District Consultative Committee (DLRC/DCC) was held today here in Samba to review the performance of banks under Annual Credit Plan.
The meeting reviewed the progress under various govt sponsored and social security schemes. The banks operating in Samba District have recorded deposits of Rs. 6786.48 crore and advances of Rs. 4054.65 crore as on 31 March 2023. The CD ratio of the district was 59.75%. The achievement of banks in the district under Annual Credit Plan was also reviewed.