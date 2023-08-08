Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 | Bill to remove ambiguity about status of persons registered under J&K Pharmacy Act: Govt

Jammu, Aug 8: The passage of Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 would end the ambiguity vis-à-vis the status of persons registered or qualified under the Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Act.
This was stated by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, while replying to the debate on the Bill in Lok Sabha on Monday when it was presented for consideration and passage.
The Lok Sabha passed the bill with a voice vote. The Bill, once cleared by Rajya Sabha, would allow persons qualified or registered under the Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Act to be registered as pharmacists under this Act (Pharmacy Act). Registration under this Act is mandatory for the pharmacists in the country.
Mandaviya also stated that the amendment would help increase job opportunities for J&K youth. “Post Article 370, the situation in J&K has changed and these amendments will open the avenues of government jobs for the youth of J&K, where tele-consultation facilities are also available now,” he said.
As per the statement of objects and reasons of the Amendment Bill, any person whose name has been entered in the register of pharmacists maintained under the Jammu and Kashmir pharmacy act, 2011, or possesses qualification (medical assistant and pharmacists) shall be deemed to have been entered in the register of pharmacists prepared and maintained under Chapter IV of the Pharmacy Act.