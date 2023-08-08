Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 | Bill to remove ambiguity about status of persons registered under J&K Pharmacy Act: Govt

This was stated by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, while replying to the debate on the Bill in Lok Sabha on Monday when it was presented for consideration and passage.

The Lok Sabha passed the bill with a voice vote. The Bill, once cleared by Rajya Sabha, would allow persons qualified or registered under the Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Act to be registered as pharmacists under this Act (Pharmacy Act). Registration under this Act is mandatory for the pharmacists in the country.