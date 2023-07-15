PHE daily wagers hold protest  in Jammu

Jammu, July 15: The daily wagers working in Jal Sakti Department today continued their protest demonstration demanding their regularisation.
“We have baeen working in the department for the last thirty years. Some retired without financial benefits, and some passed away during the services, but nothing was done regarding the regularization of the daily wagers,” said the protesting Jal Shakti Department’s leader.
They demanded regularization of all the daily wagers, and regular release of their wages.