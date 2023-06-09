PHE daily wagers hold protest, seek regularisation

Jammu, June 9: PHE Daily Wagers today continued their protest demonstration seeking regularisation and release of pending wages.
The daily wagers warned that they would intensify their agitation if their demands are not accepted.
“We have given a call for one day pen down strike on June 22 and 18000 daily wagers will be on the roads in support of their pending demands,” said leaders during a protest here. They said that they have completed two decades in service but their services were not regularised by the government. “The previous governments had assured our regularisation in a phased manner, but nothing was done and the matter was delayed,” they said.