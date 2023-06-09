PHE daily wagers hold protest, seek regularisation

The daily wagers warned that they would intensify their agitation if their demands are not accepted.

“We have given a call for one day pen down strike on June 22 and 18000 daily wagers will be on the roads in support of their pending demands,” said leaders during a protest here. They said that they have completed two decades in service but their services were not regularised by the government. “The previous governments had assured our regularisation in a phased manner, but nothing was done and the matter was delayed,” they said.