PHE daily wagers to hold protest march in Jammu on April 18

Jammu, Apr 8: PHE daily wagers today decided to march towards the Lieutenant Governor’s residence on April 18 to press for fulfillment of their demands including regularisation in services.
Addressing a press conference, the office bearers of the PHE Daily Wagers Association said that despite the lapse of one month in the assurance of the government their demands were not fulfilled.
“We were demanding regularization in service, implementation of minimum wage act and release of pending wages in J&K,” they said.
However, the government did not fulfill the promises which they made with them.
As the government has ignored them, they said that they have decided to hold a peaceful protest and march towards the Lt Governor’s official residence in Jammu to highlight their demands.
They threatened that their protests will be intensified in coming days if the demands are not accepted.