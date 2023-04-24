PHE employee arrested in rape case in Samba

Samba, Apr 24: Police today claimed to have arrested a PHE employee for allegedly committing rape on a middle-aged woman in the guise of a 'tantrik' after inducing her to visit his house on the pretext of healing her skin disease with 'tantra-mantra' , 'charnamrit' and 'vibhuti'.
Police have registered rape case FIR No 23 of 2023 under section 376 IPC at Police Station Ramgarh, district Samba on the directions of the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Samba and further investigation is underway.
The victim middle-aged woman had filed an application before the court of CJM Samba alleging therein that the accused had committed rape on her posing himself as a 'tantrik' possessing supernatural healing powers effective enough to cure her skin disease.
She further alleged in the said application that she along with her sister had gone to Baba Siddh Goriya temple, Swankha from where the accused took her to visit his house where he locked the door from inside, gave 'charnamrit' and 'vibhuti' to her due to which she got unconscious and the accused committed rape on her.
The court of CJM Samba conducted a preliminary inquiry through the police and on receiving the preliminary inquiry report, issued directions to police under section 156 (3) CrPC to register FIR under relevant sections of law.
The arrested rape accused has been identified as an employee of the PHE department namely Subash Chander, son of Durga Dass, resident of village Rarian, tehsil Ramgarh, district Samba.
The arrest was made by a police team comprising SHO police station Ramgarh Sudesh Kumar and PSI Vikrant Kotwal under the supervision of Additional SP Samba Surinder Choudhary.