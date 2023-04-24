PHE employee arrested in rape case in Samba

Police have registered rape case FIR No 23 of 2023 under section 376 IPC at Police Station Ramgarh, district Samba on the directions of the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Samba and further investigation is underway.

The victim middle-aged woman had filed an application before the court of CJM Samba alleging therein that the accused had committed rape on her posing himself as a 'tantrik' possessing supernatural healing powers effective enough to cure her skin disease.