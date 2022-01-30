Philosophy that killed Gandhi has to be defeated: G A Mir

Jammu, Jan 30: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmed Mir Sunday said that the ideology and philosophy that killed Gandhi would have to be defeated to keep this country united and maintain peace and harmony.
Mir was addressing a gathering after leading the party leaders to pay rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Chowk, Satwari Jammu on his death anniversary.
JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla, chief spokesman Ravinder Sharma, general secretary and president Jammu district (urban) Yogesh Sawhney, general secretary Manmohan Singh, Mahila president Indu Pawar, Seva Dal and PYC presidents besides others were there to pay tributes to Gandhi.